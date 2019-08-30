Bystander killed in double shooting outside Southwest Detroit gas station

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly dobule shooting at a gas station Thursday night on the city's west side.

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was shot several times after leaving the gas station on Fort Street, near the Marathon Detroit Refinery. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

Three or four people in a white caravan pulled into the parking lot after following a black Ford Taurus, police said. This happened just before midnight.

The people in the caravan opened fire on the Taurus, hitting a woman, as well as the 46-year-old man who was killed.

Another man suffered a cut during the incident, but was not shot, as police originally believed, according to authorities.

The man and woman are expected to be OK.

"I don't know what's going on in this neighborhood. It's a peaceful neighborhood," said Lisa Brown, who lives nearby.

The shooters were wearing ski masks, police said.

Three people were shot outside a gas station Aug. 29, 2019 in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

