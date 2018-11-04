Candidates make final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election

DETROIT - It's the final leg of the midterm elections. Tuesday is Election Day and both gubernatorial campaigns have been blanketing Metro Detroit.

Kellyanne Conway was in Taylor on Sunday, campaigning for the GOP.

For weeks, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has been leading in all the polls against Republican Bill Schuette, and she's lending her frontrunner status to the rest of the ticket. The Democratic Party is hoping to sweep the entire top of the ticket and flip the state House, as well as claim two Republican congressional seats.

All of that is possible.

While the Democratic Party rallied in Detroit, the top of the Republican Party's ticket was also in Metro Detroit.

Schuette, and his running mate, Linda Posthumus, go into Tuesday as the underdogs in the race. It is not the usual position Schuette finds himself in. History would suggest that after eight years of a Republican governor -- Rick Snyder -- in Michigan and two years into a Republican presidential term, Schuette has a long hill to climb -- and based on his rally schedule over Monday and Tuesday, he's aware of it.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.