Car bumps customer as it crashes into Sterling Heights pizza shop

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was trying to order dinner when a car came barreling into a Little Caesars Pizza shop, right into him.

That Macomb County man was sitting in a chair, waiting for pizza. The car struck the restaurant window and sent glass flying. It happened at a store on 14 Mile Road and Schoennher Road in Sterling Heights.

"I look to my right -- and I'm sitting in the chair, by the way -- and this car, silver car is coming right straight at me, and I didn't even have a second to react. I'm just, 'Here we go,'" Wineski said.

He said he felt the car nudge his elbow.

"I know I was lucky, the guardian angels were definitely on my side there."

His pizza order ended up being wrong, and while the restaurant promised him a free pizza -- his focus isn't on food.

"I was just thankful I was just able to get up and walk around," he said.

