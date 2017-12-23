Car hits apartment after shooting on Detroit's east side; 1 dead

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting that led to a vehicle crashing into a building Friday evening on Detroit's east side.

Police said someone was shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle in the 10400 block of Cadieux Road. Three people were hit by bullets and one person, the driver, was killed.

One person inside a nearby apartment building was also hit. A third man, 19, was shot in the hand.

Police said it appeared that there was an altercation behind apartments on Merlin Street that led to shots being fired.

"Inside the apartments were several residents. We do know at least one resident, a 27-year-old, was struck in the abdomen," Police Capt. Darin Szilagy said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after being shot and hit an apartment building.

