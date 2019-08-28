Carhartt celebrates 130th anniversary by putting spotlight on best known, oldest products

DETROIT - Some of Carhartt's most popular products date back to the company's beginnings in 1889.

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, the workwear company that started in a loft in Detroit is putting the spotlight on some of its oldest and most popular products.

Its original clothing was crafted for railroad workers, including the Duck Bib Overall that debuted when the company was founded.

As it expanded, Carharrt offered facilities to create uniforms for World War I and eventually made coveralls for military members during Word War II

Other products in the anniversary collection include the Chore Coat, which debuted in 1917; the Firm Duck Double Front Work Dungaree, which was introduced in 1939; the Active Jac, which was available in denim in 1975; the Watch Hat, a winter cap that was only available in one color, Carhartt Brown, when it was released in 1987; and the Workwear Pocket T-shirt, which, when it debuted in 1992, was one of the company's first T-shirts.

As time as passed, the products have been upgraded, the company said, and they have inspired other products along the way.

"Carhartt has a rich history rooted in innovation and a desire to keep setting the bar higher," said Alex Guerrero, the senior vice president and general manager of global product at Carhartt. "That's why we consider ourselves 130 years young. We're steadfast in our mission to build rugged products that serve and protect hardworking people. Whether they are on the job site or the campsite, Carhartt has their back."

