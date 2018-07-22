Cass Tech grad, NFL player Joe Barksdale helps Detroit children with backpack giveaway

Children pose with their backpacks from the back-to-School Bookbag Giveaway. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Joe Barksdale remembers back-to-school time in Detroit vividly. He remembers that it wasn’t easy to buy all things that were needed to get the school year started right.

The Cass Tech graduate is all grown up and is now an NFL lineman with the LA Chargers.

This week in Detroit, he wanted to give 1,000 kids and their families a head start on making back-to-school much easier than he remembers.

NFL player Joe Barksdale hosted a back-to-school giveaway for Detroit children on July 22, 2018. (WDIV)

At the Butzel Rec Center, Barksdale hosted Detroit kids for a colorful Back-to-School Bookbag Giveaway.

Colorful, because Barksdale had 1,000 Sprayground bookbags with their unique graphics all packed up with school supplies for the upcoming year.

You might remember Joe Barksdale from this report Sandra Ali did with him, as Joe spoke about his lifelong challenges with depression.

Now, as Joe heads to Chargers training camp for the NFL season, he knows that 1,000 Detroit kids are ready to get back to school with everything they need.

