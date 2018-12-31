Catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple counties busted in Detroit

DETROIT - Hundreds of catalytic converters have been stolen from cars in the past four months.

Warren police raided a home on Detroit's east side and located 175 catalytic converters. One man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police expect several others will be arrested soon and insist that a crew was dismantling the car part from more than 400 vehicles.

Sandy Arnold was one of the victims in the theft and the catalytic converter in her vehicle was stolen.

"It sounded like it was a race car, like it was supposed to be on a NASCAR track, it was awful," she said.

The thieves took the catalytic converters for the metal inside and it can take less than 60 seconds to steal it.

Warren police raided a house on Superior Street on Detroit's east side. In the yard they found a truck parked and full of stolen parts. Hours of surveillance led police to the home.

The investigation dates back to August and affects more than 400 cars and trucks across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Police said it was a sophisticated crime ring.

Police said the thieves can get $70 to $100 for the metal inside a converter but car owners are left with a bill that could get up to $500.

