CBP Port Huron seizes over 280 pounds of cocaine at border crossing

PORT HURON, Mich. - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Blue Water Bridge arrested a Canadian citizen in possession of more than 280 pounds of cocaine.

The cocaine was seized by authorities Sunday when members of the CBP Port Huron Anti-Terrorism and Contraband Enforcement Team were conducting routine outbound inspections on the Blue Water Bridge.

While conducting operations officers selected a commercial truck shipment of berries traveling to Canada.

During the inspection around four boxes containing plastic wrapped packages of suspected narcotics where found.

Officers said the substance tested positive for cocaine.

“This arrest demonstrates the continued effort by our officers, their dedication to our border security mission and the focus on the export of illicit narcotics” said Port Director Michael Fox.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan has accepted prosecution for the case.

The suspect was turned over to Homeland Security investigations and made his first appearance in federal court Monday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is also participating as part of the Border Enforcement Security Team.

