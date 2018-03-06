Central Michigan University shooting suspect charged with murder

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - A Central Michigan University student accused of shooting and killing his parents last week inside his dorm room faced a judge Tuesday afternoon.

James Eric Davis Jr. is still in a hospital, but he appeared in court via video for an arraignment hearing.

For the first time, Davis heard the charges he’s now facing.

“You are charged with three counts, two counts of open murder and one count of felony firearm,” Judge Paul Chamberlain said.

Police said Davis, 19, shot and killed his parents -- 48-year old James Davis Sr. and 48-year old Diva Davis -- inside his Campbell Hall dorm room just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Right after the shooting, Davis took off.

Police shut down the campus and searched for hours. He was found near railroad tracks just north of campus early Saturday morning. He suffered from hypothermia.

READ MORE: Central Michigan University shooting: Here's what we know

Chamberlain issued Davis a $1.125 million bond.

“Count one, the court is going to set bond at $500,000," Chamberlain said. "Count two, $500,000. Count three, $125,000, for a total of $1.125 million cash as surety."

Davis is expected to be moved to jail as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

According to family members, the funeral for his parents will be held Saturday in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.