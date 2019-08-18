Chemical spill in Lake Michigan leaves beaches closed Sunday, kills hundreds of fish

BURNS HARBOR, Mich. - A chemical spill left Lake Michigan beaches closed Sunday morning.

The spill happened at the Arcelormittal Steel Mill in Burns Harbor, just west of Gary, Indiana. Officials say the chemical spill sent cyanide and ammonia into Lake Michigan.

The steel company has apologized for the chemical spill. Authorities say the National Park Service closed down lakefronts and beaches after hundreds of fish were killed in the area.

The plant says the spill happened because of a failure with its furnace system.

