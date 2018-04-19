Chesterfield PD K-9 receives body armor donation

CHESTERFIELD, Mich. - A $1,250 check was donated to the Chesterfield Police Department Wednesday to be put toward the purchase of a protective vest for its K-9, Viper.

The check was presented by Centennial Governor John Bingham Jr. at the District 11 Cabinet meeting of the Lions Club, held at the Kings Court Castle in Lake Orion.

The funds were raised as a special project that was organized by Bingham.

