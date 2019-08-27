Chicago woman charged with stabbing cousin, leading police on chase in Macomb County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chicago woman allegedly stabbed her cousin and led police on a chase Saturday in Macomb County.

Police said Crystal Kelly left a party at the Le Chateau Mobile Home Park in Clinton Township with a group of her cousins at 2 a.m.

Two people in the vehicle started arguing, police said, so Kelly stopped the car in the middle of Hayes Road near the Crosswinds Condominiums, opened the back door and stabbed her cousin twice in the neck.

Police said the victim fell out of the car, and Kelly drove away with the other passengers, leaving her cousin in the street.

Police were able to find Kelly driving the same vehicle the stabbing happened in near Schultz Estates in Clinton Township, but she fled.

Police said Kelly was traveling more than 100 mph. The chase eventually ended in the parking lot of Sterling Heights High School.

Officers blocked in the car, but Kelly refused to cooperate, and an officer had to break the car's driver's side window with a baton, officials said.

Kelly was charged with assault with intent to murder, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and resisting and obstructing police. Her bond was set at $1 million.

"The sudden, vicious attack on her own cousin shines a light on how dangerous this defendant was," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

