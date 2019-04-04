Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Macomb County

DETROIT - Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Shelby Township.

The fast food chicken chain has locations inside Somerset Mall, Oakland University and Detroit Metro Airport, along with several other locations, but the new location would be their first standalone restaurant in the area.

Chick-fil-A's new restaurant will be at the busy intersection of Hall Road and Schoenherr Street.

In an email to Local 4, Chick-fil-A said they're still in the early stages.

"Chick-fil-A is always looking for new locations to continue serving our customers, and we’re happy to share that we are pursuing expansion into Shelby Township, Michigan. While we are still early in the permitting phase, we look forward to working through approvals with the city and meeting with our future neighbors to understand how we can best serve the area."

In 2018, the Allen Park Planning Commission approved a plan for Chick-fil-A location in the city, with plans to open in late 2019 or 2020. It would also be a standalone location.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Chick-fil-A serves food in more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

