Child struck by vehicle during walk to school in Center Line, police say

CENTER LINE, Mich. - A child is going to be OK after police said he was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on Van Dyke Avenue and Stephens in Center Line.

It was more than a close call and is now serving as a warning for drivers, children and their parents. The 11-year-old child, Leinathea Old, was struck just before 7:30 a.m. Amber Fuller was walking to work and heard the thud seven houses down, she said.

The driver asked not to be identified and because he has not been ticketed or charged Local 4 will not be identifying him. Police said children, even when they know better, sometimes cross in the wrong places. Motorists are urged to drive slower during school hours, especially when it's dark outside.

Old does not have life-threatening injuries, his mother said she knows her son should not be crossing in the middle of the street and she will make sure he knows that now.

In an unrelated incident Wednesday morning, a girl was sent to a hospital after getting hit by a car at a drop-off zone at Stephenson High School in Sterling Heights. She is expected to be OK.

