Highs in low 40s

DETROIT - Many rivers, streams, creeks and tributaries remain at or above flood stage and will not recede until later today or Sunday.

Remember to remain or move to higher ground. Also, if drivers coming across any high standing water must remember "to turn around, don’t drown." Always find an alternate route to keep dry and safe.

Here is the latest on Southeast Michigan alerts for flooding:

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River at Hamburg. According to the National Weather Service, the river is will crest then fall below flood stage very early Saturday morning.

A Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin at Blissfield. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

A Flood Warning continues for Kearsley Creek near Davison. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon.

A Flood Warning continues for the Flint River at Flint. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Saturday evenning.

A Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin at Monroe. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

In the Motown area, a little more rain is on tap, but some dry spots are in the forecast. Saturday will be chilly. Sunday and early next week will be brighter and a bit milder.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the low 30s. A few raindrops and snowflakes are possible, but nothing will make travel impossible for motorists. Families will have to bundle up before going to and from morning services and other events.

Saturday afternoon will still be chilly. Scattered light rain is possible wth highs in the low 40s.

By dinnertime, Saturday evening, there is a better chance of rain. Families will need to be careful on wet roads and remember their umbrellas. Evening temps will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures barely budge Saturday night. It remains above freezing with lows in the middle and upper 30s. Still wet with a good chance of rain.

Water worries continue Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be breezy and not as chilly. Highs near 50°F.

Monday and Tuesday wll be sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 50s both days. Wednesday wll be partly sunny and mild with highs n the low to mid 50s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.