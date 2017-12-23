Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday, some snow in the morning

DETROIT - Saturday morning is chilly and cloudy. Tons of moisture is building to Detroit's south and east. This may result in some morning snow, but the better chance for flakes is tomorrow, Christmas Eve.

Saturday morning temps are starting near 30 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow before sunrise through lunchtime, but not everyone will see snowflakes. Shoppers and families going to and from services or activities may experience some difficulties on the roads, but it will not be impossible to travel.

Saturday afternoon will be overcast to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Colder air arrives Saturday evening. Temps will be in the upper 20s; even lower than morning readings. It remains dry with overcast skies.

Detroiters will need to make sure their heaters are working Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees.

A better chance of snow exists Sunday, Christmas Eve. Highs will be near 25 degrees. A trace to 2 inches is possible by the time Santa and his reindeer return to the North Pole.

Merry Christmas, Monday! It will be colder with highs near 25 degrees. The chance of a white Christmas is high with snow on the ground as families open their presents.

Happy Kwanzaa, Tuesday! Much more frigid air arrives. Morning lows will be in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny.

