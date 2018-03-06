Chippewa Valley High School student faces threat of terrorism charge

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chippewa Valley High School student who was arrested Friday after posting a photo of himself with a weapon, accompanied by a threatening caption that referenced school shootings on Instagram, now faces a threat of terrorism charge.

Jacob Graham, 18, was removed from class and taken into custody after a parent alerted the school district about the post.

He was arraigned on the false report or threat of terrorism charge this week and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Here is a statement from the district's superintendent regarding the incident:

Dear Chippewa Valley Parents and Guardians,

At Chippewa Valley Schools, our number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff and families. This morning, we received a report from a parent that a Chippewa Valley High School student had posted a photo on Instagram of himself with a weapon and a threatening caption that made reference to school shootings. The student was immediately removed from class and arrested by Clinton Township Police.

We expect charges to be brought against the student, who claimed the posting was a joke. As a reminder, any and all reports of threats, harassment, intimidation or inappropriate behavior will be fully and quickly investigated by school officials and our law enforcement partners. We want to reiterate for families, students and staff that Chippewa Valley Schools has zero tolerance for threats, intimidation, harassment or bullying either in word or deed.

This incident is a reminder that bad decisions carry serious consequences, and I encourage all parents to talk with their children to remind them of the importance of making sound choices whether in the classroom or on social media. Working together, we can continue to ensure that our schools remain safe places for all students to learn.

If you have any questions about this matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office directly.

Sincerely,

Ron Roberts

Superintendent

(586) 723-2240

