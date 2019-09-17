News

Chippewa Valley High School teacher and coach dies after battle with cancer

By Kayla Clarke

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Chippeway Valley High School teacher and coach Nichole Wouters has died after a battle with cancer.

The community rallied around the beloved teacher and varsity volleyball coach who was diagnosed with lung cancer on Jan. 9, 2017. By February the cancer had spread to her brain.

