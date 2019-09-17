Chippewa Valley High School teacher and coach dies after battle with cancer

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Chippeway Valley High School teacher and coach Nichole Wouters has died after a battle with cancer.

The community rallied around the beloved teacher and varsity volleyball coach who was diagnosed with lung cancer on Jan. 9, 2017. By February the cancer had spread to her brain.

Today, Chippewa Valley High School lost an amazing teacher, coach and friend to so many, Nichole Wouters. Ms. Wouters was an inspiration to the CVHS family and will be missed dearly. 🙏🏽 #WoutersWarriors pic.twitter.com/JMdAhFyvAW — CHIPPEWA VALLEY HS (@cvhs_bigreds) September 17, 2019

Watch below: Report from Feb. 2, 2017.

