Clinton Township hosts 24-hour vigil to remember lost Vietnam War veterans

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An all-day vigil for veterans of the Vietnam War who are missing in action or prisoners of war was hosted Friday into Saturday in Macomb County.

Every hour, on the hour, the names of 48 service members from Michigan who are still unaccounted for, are read off to honor and remember their sacrifice.

The event took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.



For 24 hours, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 154, hosted family and friends who turned out to honor those who served and never came home. It's the 33rd year the group has done it.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 154, not only holds the ceremony every year, but its work helps veterans' families in Michigan by feeding them and even providing Christmas gifts for those in need.

The vigil started Friday at 2 p.m. and ended Saturday at 2 p.m.

For more information on the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 154, visit the official website here.

