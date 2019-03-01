Clinton Township man accused of running illegal dentist's office in basement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township man is accused of running an illegal dental practice in his basement for years, officials said.

Leka Gjokaj was arraigned Friday at 41B District Court in Clinton Township on charges of operating without a dental license.

Pictures released by police show the setup in the basement included a dental chair, a mirror hanging from the ceiling and several dental tools. You can see the pictures in the gallery below.

Prosecutors said Gjokaj was preying on victims to gather money, but his defense attorney said officials are painting an unfair picture. The attorney said Gjokaj should have gotten a license, but he's not a monster and was just trying to help.

Prosecutors said he needs to be held accountable for the illegal practice.

Gjokaj is from Albania and was on a valid visa in the United States, but that visa appears to have expired.

He faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.

Gjokaj is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail, in addition to a federal detainer due to the expired visa, so he will not be able to get out of jail, officials said.

Gjokaj is expected to return to court March 13 for a probable cause conference.

