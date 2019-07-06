Clinton Township man charged with assault after Budd Park manhunt

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 35-year-old Clinton Township man is facing charges in connection with a manhunt in Budd Park that happened Tuesday into Wednesday, according to officials.

Brandon Pasanski is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm charge. Police were searching for the accused Tuesday evening throughout Budd Park, off Clinton River Road.

Pasanski was arraigned Friday from a hospital room and given a $100,000 cash surety bond.

Residents were asked to remain inside with their doors locked after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That order was lifted around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Police said they received reports of a man with a gun in the area Tuesday evening. They had been searching the area with a helicopter and drones.

"We sent in a drone. We had a chopper come over, and we were doing small increments of things because we didn't want someone to rush down there and have a bad experience," said Capt. Bruce Wade, with Clinton Township police.

Pasanski was found passed out in the woods. The park remained shut down Wednesday morning.

