Clinton Township police find stabbing victim after discovering bloody knife in running car nearby

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police said they found the victim of a stabbing in a car on the side of the road after discovering a bloody knife in a running vehicle nearby.

Officers were called around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to Garnet Street south of Quinn Road for reports of a car in a ditch.

Police said they found an unoccupied running vehicle with a bloody knife inside.

Clinton Township police then received a call about a man bleeding in a car on Garnet Street, just south of the unoccupied vehicle.

Police found a man inside the car going in and out of consciousness. He told police he had been stabbed by a man, possibly named Deon.

The victim said he had just met the suspect, police said.

The man was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he gave police a better description of the suspect, according to authorities.

Clinton Township police are searching for a black man in his early or mid-20s. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, a red Nike T-shirt with white lettering and a black Adidas zip-up jacket.

He has the word "Blessed" tattooed on his right inner forearm, a tattoo of a woman's name on his right inner forearm, a heart tattoo on the right side of his neck and another tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to police.

Officials believe the suspect might frequent the area of Six Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7849.

