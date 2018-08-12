Clinton Township police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle, car

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Clinton Township police department is investigating a fatal crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday on Harper Avenue. The motorcycle was going southbound in the left through lane when the car tried turning left from northbound Harper Avenue to westbound 15 Mile. That is when the motorcycle and car collided.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was thrown from his motorcycle and the driver of the Malibu immediately stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified as 46-year-old Carl Evans, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say alcohol or drugs may have factored into the crash. The Malibu driver was taken into custody, charges pending.

This crash remains under investigation.

