Clinton Township police investigating fatal crash involving three vehicles

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened around midnight Friday on Harper Avenue and Trombley Street, police said. A total of five people were involved in the crash. The crash left one dead and two critically injured. The two others involved were not injured.

An investigation revealed a gray 2014 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Harper Avenue near Winners Bar and Grill. A black 2006 Chrysler 300 was turning left into Winners Bar and Grill at the same time.

The 2014 Chrysler 300 struck the back end of the 2006 Chrysler 300, tearing off its plastic bumper.

Around the same time, the driver of a black 2006 Chevy Trailblazer was attempting to make a left hand turn off Trombley Street to head southbound on Harper Avenue. Trombley Street is one street north of Winners Bar and Grill.

After striking the 2006 Chrysler 300, the 2014 Chrysler 300 struck the Trailblazer. The 2014 Chrysler 300 and Trailblazer came to rest near the I-94 and Harper Avenue south exit, police said.

The 2014 Chrysler 300 was being driven by a Clinton Township resident and had two other passengers inside. The driver of the vehicle died on scene from his injuries. The rear passenger suffered critical injuries and the front seat passenger did not appear to have been injured. Both were taken to a hospital. The driver and rear seat passenger were both not wearing seat belts, police said.

The driver of the Trailblazer was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Police are still investigating. Those with further information are asked to call police at 586-493-7931.



