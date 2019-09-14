Clinton Township police search for man seen hitting dog in Snapchat video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are trying to track down a man caught on video hitting a helpless dog in Macomb County.

The chief of Macomb County Animal Control, Jeff Randazzo, said someone sent the department the video Friday afternoon.

Video of the incident may be disturbing for some viewers.

Animal Control began investigating the incident as soon as they received the video they began investigating with the Sheriff's Office and Clinton Township police.

"We secured a search warrant, went to the house and removed one of the dogs, and the dog that was a victim in the video was not there," Randazzo said.

The man seen in the video was also not home. Police are searching for him and the person who recorded the video.

"This is not the first time that this dog is abused. You can see the dog crouch back, almost like someone is holding back, or it goes back because it's not the first time someone's abused this dog," Randazzo said.

Randazzo has a message for anyone who may know the people involved in the video or who may have seen anything similar.

"You have to speak up when you see something like this, and especially if you're a part of it, you're going to be held accountable," Randazzo said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.