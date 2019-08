Clinton Township police are looking to identify two involved in a stolen credit card case. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a case involving stolen credit cards.

No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7947.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.