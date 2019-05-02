Clinton Township student suspended for threatening 'kill list' in Snapchat group

A Snapchat conversation in which a Chippewa Valley High School student made threats regarding a "kill list," police said. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township high school student has been suspended for making Snapchat threats regarding a "kill list" targeting others who teased him, according to police.

The 15-year-old Chippewa Valley High School student lashed out at mulitple students who were teasing him, but nobody was ever in danger, investigators said.

Police said they took the student to his home and found no guns during a search.

Authorities submitted a juvenile petition for a misdemeanor misuse of a telecommunications device warrant.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.