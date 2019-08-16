Clinton Township woman charged after alleged horrendous beating of mother

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County woman is facing charges after allegedly abusing her elderly mother.

On Friday afternoon, Ann Marie Walsh, of Clinton Township, was arraigned on charges of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a 15-year felony, for reportedly neglecting, mistreating and abusing her mother.

Walsh was arraigned Friday before Clinton Township Magistrate Judge Ryan Zemke. She was given a $100,000 cash/surety, no 10%, bond. Her next scheduled court date for the case is Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m., in front of Clinton Township District Court Judge, Jacob Femminineo.

On Aug. 8, Clinton Township police received a call from a local hospital regarding a severely injured woman. The woman was in unstable condition, incapacitated and on a ventilator, having a brain bleed and numerous broken bones, police said.

The victim and the defendant share an apartment in Clinton Township, where police and prosecutors allege the abuse happened. Police said that, inside the apartment, they found dents in the walls and blood spatters throughout the victim’s bedroom and on her bedding.

“The amount of abuse this elderly victim sustained is unbelievable. She has suffered a multitude of trauma, broken bones and even a brain bleed,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “No one deserves to be treated like this, especially by their own child.”

“The victim’s daughter, the defendant, allegedly told police she is her mother’s caregiver. It appears, however, nothing could be further from the truth as she left her mother lying on the floor for more than two days following this horrendous beating.”

Anyone with suspicion that a vulnerable adult has been abused, neglected or exploited should contact Adult Protective Services at 855-444-3911.

