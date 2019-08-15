Closures this weekend on southbound Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing southbound M-10 (Loge Freeway) at Wyoming Avenue, south of McNichols Road in Detroit, for work on the Wyoming Avenue bridge over the freeway.

This bridge has been previously hit by a high-load vehicle and repairs need to be made to the beams. Work will occur over two weekends. Since this work will require more time than a normal weekend closure, both closures will begin at 10 a.m. each Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. the following Monday.

Lane closures will begin near 7 Mile Road on southbound M-10 to direct all three lanes of traffic to the Wyoming Avenue exit. Drivers will be able to cross Wyoming Avenue and re-enter southbound M-10. Drivers are advised to be prepared for backups.

Schedule:

First weekend closure:

Starts 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

Ends 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Second weekend closure:

Starts 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Ends 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

