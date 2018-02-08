Congress will investigate handling of Nassar case at MSU, USAG, US Olympic Committee, Twistars

Congress will open an investigation into the handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case at various institutions.

The investigation by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will focus on the handling by Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee and Twistars.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC), Ranking Member Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Va), Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) sent letters to the US Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, Inc., Michigan State University, Twistars USA Gymnastics Club and Karolyi Ranch regarding sexual assault within the U.S. gymnastics system. Here's one of the letters:

Dear Ms. Perry:

ELIJAH E. CUMMINGS, MARYLAND

RANKING MINORITY MEMBER

Two weeks ago, former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced for

sexually assaulting and molesting young female gymnasts under the appalling pretense of

medical care. Sexual assault should never be tolerated, but when it does occur, it is imperative

that swift and immediate action be taken to stop the abuse, prevent it from recurring, and address

its effects.

Unfortunately, a lack of action allowed Nassar's offenses to infect nearly every level of

gymnastics in our country. At his sentencing hearing, Nassar was confronted by 156 courageous

women who came forward about the crimes he perpetrated against them, 1 and more than 60

additional women testified at another sentencing hearing last week. 2 One of the most disturbing

aspects of the survivors' accounts is how this reprehensible conduct went undetected or ignored

for years. Coaches, instructors, law enforcement, and other trusted adults all failed these young

athletes.

The Committee is investigating how Nassar's crimes were able to occur, let alone

persist, for over two decades. USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport in the

United States, is at the center of many of these failures. The Committee seeks to better

understand USA Gymnastics's responsibility to its gymnastics clubs and gyms, its policies and

procedures on sexual assault, and the actions it plans to take in response to this pervasive sexual

abuse within the sport.

Breaking: Congressional investigation launched into handling of #Nassar case at MSU, USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee & Twistars. This is the letter sent from House Committee on Oversight & Govt Reform to MSU. Similar letters went to others. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/dYsta14CrG — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 8, 2018

