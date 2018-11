WARREN, Mich. - A construction worker was rescued from a collapsed trench in Warren on Wednesday afternoon.

The worker, who has not been identified, was trapped in a trench at a home on the 7500 block of Timken Avenue near Van Dyke and 9 Mile Road. It happened sometime after 3 p.m.

Warren police said they don't believe the situation was life threatening.

Emergency vehicles and paramedics were also on the scene assisting rescue crews.

