Couple on motorcycle killed by 'erratic' driver who crossed center line in Lapeer County, police say

Two people were killed in an Aug. 25, 2019, crash on M-24 in Lapeer County. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A couple riding a motorcycle in Lapeer County were killed over the weekend when an erratic driver swerved across the center line and struck the motorcycle head-on, according to deputies.

Lapeer County deputies were called at 3:41 p.m. Sunday to M-24 north of Mayfield Road in Mayfield Township, officials said.

A 2005 GMC Envoy had been heading north on M-24, police said. Witnesses told deputies the Envoy had been moving erratically before the crash.

The Envoy crossed the center line into the southbound lane just north of Mayfield Road and struck a 2012 Harley Davidson, according to authorities.

The collision was considered head-on, and both people on the motorcycle were ejected, officials said.

Brian Stamp, 53, and Rhonda McHaffy, 51, both of Marlette, were riding the motorcycle, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Stamp and McHaffy were dating. They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the Envoy was a 45-year-old man from North Branch, police said. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer with non-life-threatening injuries, according to medical officials.

Nobody else was in the Envoy, police said.

Northbound M-24 was closed between Mayfield and Plum Creek roads for about 2 1/2 hours for rescue and investigative purposes, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation. Toxicology is pending as deputies try to determine if the driver of the Envoy was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Investigators will present their findings to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-656-1015.

