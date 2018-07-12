Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997

ST. IGNACE, Mich. - The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a plane crash found near St. Ignace, Michigan, which authorities say is a missing plane from a crash in 1997.

NTSB tweeted on Thursday the investigation of the crash of Piper PA-28-235.

On September 14, 1997 a Piper PA-28-235, N9399W, registered to and operated by a private pilot, was observed departing Drummond Island, Michigan, with the intended destination of Howell, Michigan, NTSB reported.

The airplane, pilot and passenger have been missing since that time. A search did not locate either the airplane or the pilot and passenger. The personal 14 CFR flight was operating in instrument meteorological conditions. No flight plan was on file.

The airplane was presumed destroyed and the pilot and passenger are presumed to have sustained fatal injuries, NTSB said.

Mark Davies and his wife Janet, from Howell, were on the plane at the time of the crash.

