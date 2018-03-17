Crews battle fire at Detroit apartment near Highland Park border

DETROIT - Crews battled a fire Saturday morning at a Detroit apartment building.

The apartment is at 11615 Woodward Avenue, near the border of Highland Park. The fire started on the third floor of the three story building.

Several residents said they called 911, but the line was busy, so a resident drove to a fire station to report the fire.

Multiple injuries have been reported. Two blind residents needed to be carried out of the building, while a woman jumped to escape the fire. She is being treated for her injuries.

