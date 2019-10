DETROIT - Four men were shot on Detroit's east side Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of around 40 people, according to officials.

The incident occurred near East Outer Drive and Van Dyke.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and two are in serious condition, according to officials.

Police are searching for the shooter who they think may be driving a Ford Explorer.

