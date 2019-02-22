Adrian police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct, threatened woman in Meijer parking lot

ADRIAN, Mich. - Adrian police have released a sketch of a man accused of trying to abduct a woman Jan. 31 in a Meijer parking lot.

Adrian police went to the parking lot at 10 a.m. The 29-year-old woman told them she had parked in the southwest part of the parking lot and was walking toward the Meijer store when the man approached her and asked her what time it was.

When she reached for her phone and went to look at it the man grabbed the phone and began pushing her toward his truck, according to police. The victim told police the man told her not to make a scene or he would shoot her. She told police she continued to struggle and was thrown to the ground, but managed to escape and run into the store.

Her assailant was described by police as a black man between the ages of 45 and 50. He was a medium height with a skinny build. He had a beard with some gray in it, was wearing a hat and unknown dark clothing.

The man's vehicle was described by police as a 2002 to 2008 gray Dodge Ram pickup truck. The vehicle left the scene on Winter Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4834.

