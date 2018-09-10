Arraignment for man suspected of killing sister, boyfriend found in shed in Clinton Township

Robert Marzejka was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Aug. 29, 2018 in Ohio. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An arraignment is expected at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a 24-year-old man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and leaving the bodies in a shed in Clinton Township.

Robert Marzejka was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio Aug. 29 on a murder warrant issued by the Macomb County prosecutor's office. The warrant was issued for his involvement in the killings of his 18-year-old sister, Danielle Marzejka, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Seren Bryan.

The bodies were found in a black bag inside a shed Aug. 26 behind the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway. The victims lived with Danielle Marzejka's father and two brothers. One of the brothers discovered the bodies when he noticed flies coming from the shed, according to police.

Clinton Township police say Marzejka's 1999 Ford van was recovered in Toledo and is being held in the evidence garage at the Clinton Township police station.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.