CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A smoke shop is broken into early Thursday morining in Clinton Township.

The store called Smoker's Express is located on Garfield Road just north 17 Mile Road. Police believe the thieves entered a store two doors down and then busted through the drywall to get into Smoker's Express.

It's not known what they may have stolen.

Police are investigating.

