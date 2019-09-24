Crime Stoppers to hold annual recognition dinner at Henry Ford Museum

DEARBORN, Mich. - Crime Stoppers of Michigan will hold its annual recognition dinner next month at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.

The event will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1. It's the 14th year of the event.

A VIP reception for sponsors will begin at 5:30 p.m. The general reception will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Funds raised during the event will support Crime Stoppers of Michigan and its mission. Crime Stoppers works to empower people to take an active role in reducing crime.

Crime Stoppers publicizes crimes, implements grassroots programming and offers an anonymous tip line: 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Mitsubishi Electric is hosting the event.

"I'm delighted to serve as the event host," said Michael DeLano, the group president of sales for Mitsubishi Electric.

You can see the event flyer, sponsorship opportunities and more below.

