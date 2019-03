DETROIT - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in his mouth Friday morning near Schoolcraft and Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Police said the shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. The victim told police a group of males approached him and opened fire.

He was shot in his mouth and was listed in critical condition at a hospital on Friday.

Police do not have a description of the suspects.

