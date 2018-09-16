Family of slain Fitzgerald High School student takes steps to prevent further violence

WARREN, Mich. - A family is taking steps to make sure no one has to experience what they did after 16-year-old Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death in her classroom.

Fitzgerald High School is under scrutiny after the violent incident.

"We've started an investigation on the civil end of things into whether or not this could have or should have been prevented as far as school district, security and security system," said Juliana Sabatini.

Sabatini is an attorney at the Mike Morse Law Firm, and she's now working with the Gibson family.

"They are grieving, so we're obviously dealing with the investigation and the questions so they don't have to," Sabatini said.

There are many questions regarding what happened -- starting with the security of the school.

"There are other schools that have metal detectors," Sabatini said. "This particular school apparently did not."

Sabatini wants to know if anyone at the school knew of any trouble between Gibson and the suspect before the stabbing.

"We are going to check into all that information to see who was on site, who was around, who knew or could have known," Sabatini said.

The school will be asked to hand over any and all information about the incident.

"Documents, any videos, any social media," Sabatini said. "Everything is preserved and retained so we can conduct a full civil investigation."

The lawyers will review everything and then determine if there's a solid case. Sabatini said the family is looking for answers and this is the first step in what could be a long civil investigation.

