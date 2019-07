This now viral video was taken over the weekend and led to a Macomb County man being arrested and charged.

You can see the boat intentionally rams another boat. Police say the boater in the video is 39-year-old Timothy Kennedy, of New Baltimore. He's charged with operating while intoxicated and malicious destruction of property.

He's due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.