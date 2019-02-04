Man charged after assaulting bus driver who was driving kids home from Ann Arbor academy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Reshawn Clark, 23, faced a judge Monday afternoon on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and larceny.

This all unfolded from an attack caught on tape. Clark and another man are recorded attacking a bus driver. The bus driver is 63-year-old, Rebhi Mohammad.

Police say Mohammad was driving the kids home from the Multicultural Academy in Ann Arbor. As he was dropping one of the kids off, two men barged onto the bus and assaulted him.

Clark and the other suspect claim they only jumped on the bus because the bus driver had clipped the side mirror of their car. Police said the two hit Mohammad in the face and head multiple times before leaving the scene.

Clark turned himself into police. He is due back in court on Feb. 12.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

