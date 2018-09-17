Man faces indecent exposure charge after committing sex act while following joggers in vehicle

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man from Chesterfield was arraigned on two counts of aggravated indecent exposure for allegedly committing a sex act while following two women in his vehicle.

Sean Bobcean is accused of following an adult female in his vehicle on Sept. 8 in the area of 33 Mile Road and Van Dyke Road in Bruce Township.

The woman was jogging when she noticed a silver Chevrolet Lumina following her. When she was getting close to her home, she noticed the vehicle was still following her. She approached the vehicle to confront the driver, and that is when she saw the driver was committing a sex act. She ran and contacted police. The suspect then left the area.

Bobcean is also accused of following a second adult female jogger in his vehicle, this time in the area of Tamarack Lane and Gould Road in Bruce Township.

The suspect followed the victim down Tamarack Lane, which is a cul-de-sac, and lifted his hips up so the victim could see his pants were pulled down.

Both victims gave the exact same license plate and driver description. Thanks to this information, police were able to locate the suspect at his home on Sept. 12 and obtain an arrest warrant.

Bobcean was arraigned Sept. 13 at the 42-1 District Court, with a $75,000 cash bond. The case is pending further court proceedings.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.