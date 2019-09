ROSEVILLE, Mich. - An investigation underway Tuesday morning in Roseville after reports of gunfire overnight.

Police responded to a disturbance call at a home on Masonic Street between Gratiot Avenue and Kelly Road. That's when a 26-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers before trying to take off.

The officers tackled him to the ground and took him into custody. He is now in the hospital being treated for minor injuries.

