Man stabbed in the neck at Rouge Park in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday by a man who approached him while on a walk at Rouge Park in Detroit, according to officials.

The suspect was described as a thin black man wearing a tan jacket with black pants and dark shoes. He was last seen walking into the woods at the park.

Police say there was no indication of a robbery and the victim was taken to a hospital where he is now in stable condition.



