Men tried selling marijuana before killing front seat passenger at Detroit traffic stop

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man was killed Friday after being shot in the back of the head during an attempted armed robbery that happened at West 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.

The double shooting happened around 11 p.m. while three men were at a traffic stop.

According to police, the three victims were driving a white 2003 Mercedes Benz C230 in the area of west 7 Mile and Evergreen roads on an unknown side street and stopped at a yield sign when the incident started.

Two suspects approached the vehicle on foot walking in the street. The first suspect asked the driver if he wanted to purchase marijuana. The driver declined. Then the suspect replied, "Run that."

The driver attempted to drive off but the vehicle's tires began spinning on the ice. Both of the suspects fired multiple rounds, blowing out the rear windshield and striking both the front seat passenger and the driver. The driver then drove to the 6800 block of Brace Street and called police.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with curly hair, a light complexion and a slim build, wearing a blue sweater and carrying a sliver Glock.

The second suspect is described as a black man wearing a black sweater and armed with a handgun.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the back of the head. He was the front seat passenger of the vehicle and was pronounced dead by medics.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving the car. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 23-year-old man, and the rear seat passenger, was not injured.

Police are investigating the case. If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.