Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry: How to search the database

The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry is available for residents to search around their neighborhood.

This registry is made available through the Internet with the intent to better assist the public in preventing and protecting against the commission of future criminal sexual acts by convicted sex offenders.

The Sex Offenders Registration Act, MCL 28.721et seq., directs the Michigan State Police (MSP) to develop and maintain a public registry and provides guidelines on the type of offender information available to the public.

The offense link available on the offender details page reflects the current statute and due to continuous legislative changes, may not be indicative of the statute at the time the offender was convicted.

The information contained on the Public Sex Offender Registry (PSOR) can change quickly. The MSP frequently updates the registry in a continuous effort to provide complete and accurate information. While much of the information is obtained from public records, some information, such as physical description and residence, is gathered from the offenders themselves who may fail to provide accurate information.

Therefore, the MSP makes no representation, express or implied, that the information contained on the PSOR is accurate. Any individual who believes information contained on the PSOR is not accurate should contact the local law enforcement agency, sheriff's office, or the nearest state police post having jurisdiction over the offender's residence.

