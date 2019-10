EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a student threatened to "shoot up the place" and a pellet gun was found in a backpack, police said.

The student was taken into police custody. The pellet gun was confiscated by officers.

Police said the temporary lockdown was in place as a precaution.

Class was back in session.

