Police investigating after bomb threat called in to Center Line health supply store

CENTER LINE, Mich. - Center Line officials are investigating after an anonymus bomb threat was called in to Binson's Medical Equipment and Supplies.

The call was made at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, and the caller said a bomb was going to go off at the facility. The police do not have any information regarding the caller other than that the voice appeared to belong to a male.

Center Line Public Safety and Michigan State Police checked the scene and businesses owned by Binson's. All the employees were sent home. No one was injured.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. M. Gerald at 586-757-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

